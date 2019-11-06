Digital hub in restored Loughrea Town Hall to create 74 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The digital hub and creative enterprise centre which will form part of the restored Loughrea Town Hall will create 74 new jobs over the next 3 years

Over 1.6 million euro has today been granted to turn the derelict historical building into a 158 seated theatre and multi-functional space for arts, culture, creative and community events.

It’s also planned to locate a tourism information office within the Town Hall.

The full restoration and refurbishment project is expected to cost 2.2 million euro, with today’s funding announcement of 1.6 million euro awarded through the Department of Rural and Community Development under the rural regeneration fund.

Minister of State and Galway East TD, Sean Canney says it’s hoped the new development will bring 3.5 million euro in extra spending to Loughrea when up and running.