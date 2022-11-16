Digital First Day to take place at ATU Mountbellew on Saturday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major remote working event is taking place at ATU in Mountbellew on Saturday.

The ‘Digital First Day’ is a new collaboration devised by Digital Ireland Network to highlight the potential of going digital for local communities and businesses across Ireland.

The event will include personal experiences of remote working as well as practical workshops provided by the social enterprise Grow Remote.

Dr Ann O’Brien, Post-Doctoral Researcher in Business Information Systems at University of Galway is looking forward to showcasing the benefits of ‘going digital’.