Digital collection published in memory of Savita Halappanavar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A digital collection has been published to honour the memory of Savita Halappanavar.

31-year-old Savita died at UHG on October 28th, 2012 from sepsis, after an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

The memorial collection has been published by Dublin City Council’s Library and Archive on the Digital Repository of Ireland.

Photo by Alastair Smeaton for Dublin City Library and Archive

‘Archiving Reproductive Health’ aims to collect and preserve digital history of reproductive rights in Ireland.

Clare Lanigan, Digital Archivist for Archiving Reproductive Health, explains what the Savita Halappanavar Memorial Collection contains:

Photo by Alastair Smeaton for Dublin City Library and Archive Photo by Alastair Smeaton for Dublin City Library and Archive

These are some of the photos that can be viewed online – the rest of the collection can be accessed by clicking here.