Galway Bay FM

29 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

Share story:
Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presence has shown strong results.

They’re part of a initiative to see if they can boost local biodiversity.

Because the small and hardy cattle are selective in their grazing, they’re considered effective in encouraging native plants and wildflowers to flourish.

In turn, that should attract more pollinators and wildlife – like birds, bees, butterflies, frogs, hedgehogs, and various insects.

David Nevin been speaking to Paula Kearney of Galway City Council about the promising results so far.

Share story:

Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge. The men were arrested along with two women yesterday mor...

Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestinian Land Day. The march will begin at Spanish Arch at 2pm...

Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge

Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge. Two men – who were also arrested yester...

Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital Investments has been granted planning permission for the...