Dexcom seeks planning permission for major new manufacturing facility in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dexcom is seeking planning permission for a major new manufacturing facility in Athenry.

In May, the multinational announced plans for the facility, as well as the creation of 1,000 permanent jobs.

There was a profound sense of excited disbelief in Athenry when Dexcom announced the new facility would mean 1,000 permanent new jobs.

It’s estimated to represent an investment of €300m over a five year period.

Dexcom manufactures high-tech glucose monitoring equipment for diabetes – and is headquarted in California with manufacturing plants in Arizona and Malaysia.

The Athenry facility at a site on the edge of the town would be the first Dexcom manfacturing plant in Europe – and a planning application has now been lodged with Galway County Council.

It’ll be a four story manufacturing facility with production areas, warehouses, admin offices and a restaurant, along with 500 car parking spaces.

Also included in the plans are an outdoor landscaped plaza and a 2.1km nature trail, as well as new access roads and pedestrian footpaths and crossings.

County planners are due to make a decision at the end of next month.