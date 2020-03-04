Development plans being finalised for site of former Corrib Great Southern Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The owners of the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel say development plans are being finalised for the site.

The Comer Group has issued a statement following a fire at the derelict building last Monday.

Concerns have been mounting over anti-social behaviour at the disused building following multiple fires in recent years.

The owners say that since purchasing the site it has been a priority to make the best use of it through developing a project inclusive of local services and businesses which will have a positive impact on the surrounding community.

This, they state, has included engagement with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, seeking the most effective ways to provide education space and student accommodation solutions.

The current zoning of the area is set predominantly for commercial units.

The Comer Group says residential units are the only feasible solution to the housing crisis and that from its talks with GMIT, it is clear that further student accommodation is required to service the educational institute.

The statement continues that during the unexpected additional time required to draw up new plans for the site which will meet the new zoning requirements, the Comer Group has taken every precaution to have security cameras, regular security checks and extermination contractors surveilling the property.

It concludes that the group hopes the new vision for the Corrib Great Southern site is met with a constructive response which will help alleviate the current housing and student accommodation crisis Galway is facing.