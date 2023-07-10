Development of next phase of Inis Oírr pier has been approved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of the next phase of the pier at Inis Oírr has been approved by the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The works that will take place will address safety issues, in particular in relation to the risks posed from waves breaking over the existing pier.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced that Galway County Council will now commence the tender process ro idnetify a contractor to undertake the work.

It is expected that this process will take approximately six months and the project will begin construction in early 2024.