Developer says there’s no agreement with the council to purchase Gort housing estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developer of a housing estate in Gort says there is no agreement with Galway County Council to purchase the 138 houses

Concern was expressed at this week’s meeting of the County Council over the future use of the housing estate being developed at Gort Road

Councillor P J Murphy said there were suggestions the County Council wants to buy all 138 houses to accommodate people on the housing list.

However, a statement issued this afternoon on behalf of the developer -Newmar Global Developments Limited – says this is not accurate

It says there is no agreement with the council to purchase 138 houses