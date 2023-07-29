Developer claims trespassers holding up plans to build houses in Doughiska

A development company has claimed before the High Court that its plans to build 100 new housing units in Galway City are being damaged by several unrelated entities trespassing on the lands.

The claims have been made by Moyrock Properties Limited, which wants to build the houses on eight acres of land zoned residential at Doughiska Road

The company is seeking injunctions preventing the alleged trespassers from occupying a property Moyrock acquired in 2021 for over €1.6m.

It’s seeking orders against Joseph and Margaret Cooney, who counsel said had built a secret or hidden garden, that could only be seen thanks to drone footage on his client’s lands.

They have access to the garden, where they are growing vegetables

Counsel said that some discussions had taken place with the Cooneys and his client was prepared to give them time to “bring in the harvest” from the garden.

Separately, Moyrock has brought proceedings against four individuals it alleges are also trespassing on another part of the lands.

Moyrock says the defendants have been occupying a section of the lands near a structure called the Blue Shed.

Counsel said that they have no right or entitlement to be on the lands.

The defendants in those proceedings are Garry Regan from Furbo, Raymond Walsh Ennis Road Gort as well as Philip O’Gorman and Anthony Dolan with addresses at Doughiska Road, Merlin Park

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore directed that both matters come back before the court next month