20 June 2024

Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a range of antenna and dishes on a building in Knocknacarra.

Cellnex Ireland Limited had sought permission from Galway City Council to retain the development on the roof of Kingston Hall.

Submissions were lodged by local residents, who argued the communications equippment wasn’t included in the original permission for the development.

City planners ultimately refused retention permission for the 9 antenna and 6 transmission dishes on support poles, as well as all associated equipment.

They held the gear is positioned in an obviously elevated location within public view, is out of character with the area, and would seriously injure residential amenities.

The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in September.

