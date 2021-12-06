Details of preferred route corridor for Athlone – Galway Greenway emerge

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The preferred route corridor for the Athlone to Galway Greenway has been finalised by the Ballinasloe based project team.

Ahead of tomorrow’s planned formal announcement, Galway Bay FM news has learned that Red Route 5, which will pass through South and East Galway, has emerged as the preferred route.

As the final leg of a national Greenway connecting Dublin to Galway, a number of towns and villages will be featured on Route 5 including Ballinasloe, Portumna, Gort, Kinvara, Clarinbridge, Oranmore and Ballyloughane Beach, before reaching Galway city.

The decision follows an extensive public consultation process and a large number of meetings with landowners.

The five routes which were being considered varied from a straight line approach between Athlone and Galway City, to looping routes which take in large parts of the north east or south east of the county.

A local councillor has expressed her disappointment that the preferred red route 5 does not include the town of Athenry.

Councillor Shelley Herterich Quinn says the decision to choose a route which leaves out Athenry is a huge blow for the area.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the announcement of a preferred route is an exciting moment in the development of a national Greenway connecting Dublin to Galway,

He’s now urging Galway Co. Council to take steps to connect the towns of Athenry and Loughrea to Red Route 5.