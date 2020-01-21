Design team to be appointed for new Athenry Gaelscoil development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A design team is to be appointed to develop plans for the new Athenry Gaelscoil campus.

The plan will see Gaelscoil Riada NS and Colaiste an Eachreidh located on a single campus with modern educational facilities.

The new school campus is to be developed on the old Clarin College site when it becomes free.

The new Clarin College building is due to open in March, while the new one thousand-students Presentation College in Athenry is now open.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney has confirmed the imminent appointment of the design team for the Gaelscoil project following a discussion with the Education Minister Joe McHugh.

Minister Canney says the Gaelscoil students have been without proper facilities for too long.