Design team selected for major stadium development at Galway Racecourse

Written by on 31 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The company BDP has been announced as the design team for a major stadium development project at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

The 12 million euro re-development plan has a particular focus on the parade ring and eastern end of the enclosure – and management says it wants to create a stadium experience ‘unparalleled’ in Ireland.

The project will see the complete revamp of the parade ring with increased spectator capacity and new hospitality venues located underneath the main platform which will open up onto a new landscaped square.

 

