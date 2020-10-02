Design team appointed for new school for The Bish on Dangan site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The design team has been appointed for The Bish’s new school on a site in Dangan

Le Chéile Trust has appointed the team to oversee the design, plan and build of the new 1,000 pupil campus

The project will see the well-known school move from its current location in Nuns’ Island to a greenfield site at NUI Galway in Dangan.

The move is part of the NUIG and city council 200 million euro plan for the regeneration of Nuns’ Island.

St Joseph’s Patrician College currently caters for over 760 pupils

Principal, John Madden says they are looking forward to working with the design team to deliver the best learning environment for their pupils.