Design team appointed for fire station in Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A design team has been appointed for the planned new fire station in Athenry.

Galway East TD Seán Canney says the team will prepare the design and tender documents for the new station, with the site now secured from the IDA.

He said work is also ongoing to identify and secure suitable sites for stations in Loughrea and Galway city.

The Independent Deputy says the step forward for the Athenry project follows a lengthy campaign for funding and a site visit from former Minister Eoghan Murphy in 2019.