Design for long awaited 5 storey block at UHG to be signed off in coming weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The design stage for the long awaited new five storey block at UHG is expected to be signed off in the coming weeks.

The new emergency department is set to occupy two floors of the new five-storey block.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

However, it’s estimated the project will not be delivered for another five years.

The matter arose at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West – when Councillor Donagh Killilea asked if there were any plans to upgrade maternity services at the hospital.

At this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West, Chief Operating Officer of the Saolta Hospital Group, Anne Cosgrove, said there are no plans in the pipeline to upgrade the maternity unit at UHG.

This, she said, is because maternity services are set to be relocated to a planned new block at UHG – with the design stage of the project to be signed off ‘within weeks’.

The proposed five-storey block will also accommodate a long-awaited new emergency department, which would occupy the first two floors.

It was admitted that there is ‘no doubt’ that the current maternity unit at UHG is not up to standards due to the fact that it dates back to the 50’s and was built in stages.

Anne Cosgrove stated that as a result, the ‘design and flow’ of the unit is not the same as a purpose build – but some work has been carried out, and essential works will continue to be carried out into the future.

She offered that while the ultimate plan is to relocate the maternity unit to the proposed new five-story block, the process will take around 4 to 5 years.