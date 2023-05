Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has stated that the work on the construction of the Old Grove Site is now complete and that the buildings have been handed over to the HSE by the Contractor.

Deputy Canney added that the signage is now complete on The Grove Adult Mental Health Services Unit and the Grove Children’s Disability Network Team Unit is now ready for fit-out and use.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney said that this is great news for Tuam.