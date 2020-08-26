Deputy President of NUIG urges government to avoid blanket grade inflation for this year’s Leaving Cert

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Deputy President of NUI Galway is urging the government to avoid a blanket inflation of grades for this year’s Leaving Cert students.

Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh says it wouldn’t do students any favours and could give some students a pathway into college that they may not be prepared for.

He added a blanket inflation would disadvantage other students who are looking to enter college based on Leaving Cert grades from previous years.

Professor Ó Dochartaigh says the government needs to be careful in ensuring that high performing students from historically weaker schools are not downgraded – while also avoiding blanket inflation.

This year’s Leaving Cert students are expected to receive their results – which are based off calculated grades from their school – on September 7th.

Professor Ó Dochartaigh says a blanket inflation would undermine the credibility of the Leaving Cert.

