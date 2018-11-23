Deputy O Cuiv questions lack of Irish language proficiency by Gardai in Galway Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that many Gardai stationed in the Galway Gaeltacht are unable to conduct their roles through Irish.

The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who asked the Justice Minister to commit to addressing the situation.

He said every Garda stationed in the Connemara Gaeltacht – including up to superintendent level – should be fluent in the Irish language.

Deputy O’ Cuiv also asked for clarification on plans to relocate the superintendent position from Clifden to the city, under a new national policing model.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv told the Justice Minister that Connemara is a distinct region and should be treated as such.

Speaking in response, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan was not drawn on the future of the superintendent in Clifden – but denied the Government was pursuing a policy of stripping rural areas of services.

However, Minister Flanagan offered that they are committed to the Irish language and pledged to look into its use in the Gaeltacht.