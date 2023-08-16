Deputy Ó Cuív calls for increased staff at An Bord Pleanala to clear backlog

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív is calling for more board members to be appointed at An Bord Pleanala.

Despite extra resources being allocated to An Bord Pleanála, he says it is still unable to deal with the number of appeals coming in.

Up to the end of July, over 1,200 appeals were received, and Deputy Ó Cuív claims the board has only been able to deal with a thousand of them.

Speaking to John Morley, Deputy Ó Cuív wants to see more urgency from Government to relieve the backlog: