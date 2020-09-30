Deputy Mayor calls for zero tolerance strategy to combat rise in drinking in public spaces across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Deputy Mayor of Galway councillor Colette Connolly has called for the adoption of a zero tolerance strategy to address the rise in public drinking across the city.

The city central councillor has called on the CEO Brendan McGrath, the Gardai, third level institutions and the HSE to adopt a strategy to deal with the matter.

It comes after large groups of students congregated at various areas in the city on Monday evening, with large crowds converging at the Spanish Arch, Shop Street and Woodquay.

The Mayor and Chief Executive of Galway City Council convened an emergency virtual meeting yesterday involving various agencies such as the Gardai, HSE, NUIG and GMIT officials and Student Union representatives.

Following the meeting, Galway City Council stated it will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána and in particular emphasise that drinking in public is contrary to Galway City Bye-Laws

However, councillor Connolly argues that without the adoption of a strategy the problem will still persist.

She has suggested that councillors, residents and the business community should contribute to that strategy so that there is a net effect of making Galway a ‘zero tolerance zone’ for public drinking.

Councillor Connolly says that residents and businesses are deeply traumatised by the events on Monday night and fear another lockdown that will cause businesses to close and jobs to be lost….