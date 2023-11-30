Galway Bay FM

30 November 2023

Deputy Fitzmaurice claims Ireland has ‘reached capacity’

Galway Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice says Ireland has reached capacity when it comes to people entering the country.

The Independent TD has said we need to be honest with those travelling to Ireland about accommodation struggles.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s not the fault of people fleeing to Ireland, but the system here is not working.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Deputy Fitzmaurice, says tough conversations need to be had:

