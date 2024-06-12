Galway Bay FM

12 June 2024

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for more to be done to protect farmers’ incomes.

The Independent Ireland TD is raising concerns over how EU laws aimed at preventing biodiversity loss will impact on farmers.

The Regional Group of TDs is calling for a detailed plan to help implement targets set out in the EU Nature Restoration Laws.

Deputy Fitzmaurice, says farmers are being given no choice:

