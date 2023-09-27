Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

Deputy Canney asks for emergency response to school transport issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney has asked for an emergency response to tackle school transport issues.

Deputy Canney says too many families are still without a bus service, despite securing tickets.

Speaking in the Dáil, the lndependent TD called on the Department of Transport and Bus Éireann to get together to deal with the ongoing saga.

Deputy Canney says it’s crucial all of those who have secured tickets are catered for:

