Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin

Share story:

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Councillor Gerry King have outlined their disappointment with the lack of progress on the needs of Inisbofin over the past ten years following a visit to the island yesterday.

During a meeting with the people of the Island, both the deputy and the councillor outlined what they say is the urgent need for a comprehensive set of initiatives to address various deficiencies there in services including Housing, Utilities, Roads and Coastal Erosion, Transport Services, Education and Medical and other Emergency Services.

Deputy O’Cuiv and Councillor King promised to work together to progress this programme of work to ensure that all islanders enjoy good services in the future and that the next ten years are ones of progress rather than the stagnation of the last ten years.