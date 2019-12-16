Deputation to meet county officials over condition of bridges in South Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local deputation is to meet officials at County Hall later this morning over the condition of four bridges in South Connemara.

Galway County Council has applied for funding for works on the four bridges along the R374 from Lettermore to Lettermullan.

The bridges at Bealadangan, Creenagh, Kiggaul and Carrickallegaun are over 100 years old, having been constructed between 1895 to 1905.

A recent bridge inspection report highlighted problems at each location from bridge width, to the condition of bridge structures and causeway stonework.

