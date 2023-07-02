Deputation from the Connemara Chamber of Commerce to meet politicians in Galway tomorrow.

A deputation from the Connemara Chamber of Commerce will be meeting a team of politicians in Galway this Monday with an agenda fixed on planning permission and on the development of top-class roads.

Difficulties in getting planning permission in Connemara are legendary. With 70% of the territory designated as a Special Area of Conservation – a strong European-inspired environmental status, The space for housing, or other developments, is very limited.

But there are constraints, even inside the town of Clifden.

A team of Galway West and Connemara politicians will be provided with examples of such issues at a meeting in Galway this Monday.

A Connemara Chamber of Commerce deputation has been laying it on the line: unless, they say, the planning regime gives space and recognition to business developments and housing, Clifden and Connemara will become a stagnant and declining community.

Access to the area is also high on their agenda.

Chamber President, John Sweeney, says that tourism will be stymied because of the hold-ups in Galway City. The motorway from the east coast to Galway is great he says but how does it help Connemara when you get trapped in Galway.

The answer, the Chamber deputation says is a new city by-pass, and without delay.