Deptartment of Health reports 3,428 new cases of Covid nationally.

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 3,428 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A reduction of 257 on yesterday evening’s figures.

This is the fifth day in a row that numbers have gone over 3,000.

As of this morning, 478 patients are being treated in hospital – up 34 since yesterday.

Figures for Galway Hospitals show that there are 27 currently receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital and 9 in Portiunucla Hospital Ballinasloe.

75 are in ICU – an increase of 1 in the last 24 hours.

ICU Figures in Galway shows 2 in Portiunucla and 1 in GUH.