Dept of Agriculture staff to be summoned before Athenry Oranmore councillors over stray horses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials from the regional office of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are to be requested to appear before a meeting of Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District.

The proposal was put forward by Councillor James Charity at a meeting of the municipal district today.

He said that yet another incident of a motorist hitting a stray horse on the Headford Road happened in recent weeks and the driver has been left ‘shook’ after the collision.

Councillor Charity says that the only way to solve it, is to make sure that land along public roads is properly fenced.

He told his colleagues about an incident over the weekend where two horses were found thrown in a ditch along a bog road but were still alive.

When a passerby rang the Department of Agriculture, he claims they were fobbed off and told it was not a matter for them.

However when the passerby threatened to post pictures of the animals on social media, action was taken and a vet was sent out to put the horses down.

Director of Services with the county council, Michael Owens told the meeting that it’s not the sole remit of the county council to tackle the issue of stray horses and that they are liasing with various agencies.

He added that the issue of fencing on land is to be raised with landowners on an individual basis over the coming days.

Councillor Malachy Noone who seconded the proposal to have department representatives appear before the MDC, says someone is going to lose their life.