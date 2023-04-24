Deported Palestinian human rights lawyer to give Galway talk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Palestinian lawyer and human rights defender whose deportation from his homeland last December caused controversy across the globe is coming to Galway to deliver a talk tomorrow evening.

Salah Hammouri was interned without trial for seven months before Israel deported him from Jerusalem in what Amnesty International described as a “war crime” and a clear breach of international law.

The Galway talk at Richardson’s at 8 tomorrow night is being organised by the Galway Palestinian Solidarity Campaign

Salah will be joined by Palestine native Rania Muhareb, an Irish Research Council and Hardiman PhD scholar at the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway.

It’s Salah Hammouri’s final engagement on a whistlestop tour of Ireland which has included public meetings in Dublin, Navan, Omagh, Belfast, and Ennis