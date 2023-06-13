Department seeks extension of permission for €30m upgrade works at Ros an Mhíl

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extension of planning permission is being sought for €30m upgrade works at Ros an Mhíl.

The works – to develop a deep water quay – are currently underway, but permission is set to expire in July.

The aim of the project is to ensure facilities at Ros an Mhíl are on par with other major fisheries hubs such as Killybegs and Castletownbere.

Work on the deep water quay – which will also add 200m of quayside – was commenced in January after a number of delays related to funding.

Everything is going according to plan so far and it’s expected that the works will be substanially completed by the end of 2024.

But, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is now seeking an extension of permission for a further five years.

It says this is to allow for the very unlikely possibility of contractual problems, or the commercial failure of the contractor in the midst of the works.