Department says no plans to establish air service for Inishbofin

The Department of Rural and Community Development says it has no plans to establish an air service for Inishbofin.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv received confirmation in response to a parliamentary question.

It comes as the department is currently developing tender documents for the air service from Aerfort Chonamara to the Aran Islands.

Deputy O Cuiv asked the Department to consider rolling out a service for Bofin as part of the new tender process.

The Fianna Fail TD argues Inishbofin is an ideal candidate for the service as it already has an unused airfield and the additional cost of setting up the service would be minimal.

In response to Deputy O Cuiv’s query, the department said “there are no proposals to include an air service to Inishbofin as part of the request for tender,” for the Aran service.

Deputy O Cuiv says it's very unfair to Bofin which is more isolated than the Aran Islands