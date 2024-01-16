Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers

Share story:
Department says Ballybane centre not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers

The Department of Integration says a commercial unit in Ballybane is not earmarked for Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers.

The building at Ballybane Neighborhood Village has been vacant for a considerable time, but works have been taking place in recent days.

Protests were held in the area yesterday, amid mounting speculation that a large number of international protection applicants were to be housed there.

Social media is a major driver of the discussion, with local residents monitoring the site, and posting updates drawing hundreds of comments.

But the Department has now issued a statement – saying it’s received no offer of accommodation in respect of the property.

It further adds it’s not examining the property for use for either international protection applicants, or people fleeing Ukraine.

It concludes that it may be assessed in future if an offer is made, but no offer or enquiry has been received from the owner.

 

Share story:

String of house burglaries in Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas in two-day period

Gardaí are investigating a string of house burglaries in the Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas. The incidents took place over a two-day period. ...

Expensive quad bikes stolen from commercial premises in Kilreekil

Two expensive quad bikes have been stolen from a commercial premises in Kilreekil. Gardaí in Loughrea are investigating the burglary at Spellman Fabricat...

No arrests yet in broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a vicious, broad daylight assault on Salthill prom It’s understood a woman was punched in the stomach b...

Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest

Former Galway county councillor Kathleen Quinn is being laid to rest today Kathleen, of Ussey in Glinsk, passed away at Oakwood Nursing Home in Roscommon ...