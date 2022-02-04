Department reveals breakdown of €1m active travel works at Parkmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Transport has provided a breakdown of how €1m will be spent on active travel improvement works at Parkmore.

The allocation is part of a €23m active travel package for Galway that was announced earlier this month.

A total of €450 thousand will be invested in pedestrian, cycle and public transport facilities between the junction of Monviea Road and Parkmore Road, and Parkmore Business Park.

€200 thousand will go towards introducing signal junctions to provide priority to bus lanes on the Monivea Road and Doughiska Road, while the existing pedestrian and cycle tunnel will also be upgraded.

The priority junction at the L7107 and the N83 will be upgraded under a separate €100,000 project – this will also see a localised reduction in the speed limit and the creation of a pedestrian crossing.

A €10,000 investment will also enhance bus and bicycle access to Ballybrit Racecourse, and will upgrade pedestrian and cycle access to Boston Scientific and HP from the Tuam Road.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says the works will reduce traffic congestion by offering more choice.