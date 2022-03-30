Department reports 46% reduction in social housing waiting lists in Galway since 2016

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Department of Housing and Local Government is reporting a 46% decrease in the Galway county and city social housing waiting lists in the last five years.

The analysis examines the period since the first annual assessment was conducted in 2016.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments shows just over 2,900 households in Galway were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of November 2021.

The Department reports the figure represents a total decrease of 2,505 households since 2016 when annual recording of the SSHA began.

The study states there has been a 62% decrease in the city in the five year period, while the county recorded a decrease of 21%.

Nationally, over 59 thousand households were assessed as being qualified for social housing support as of November 2021, down 35% since 2016.