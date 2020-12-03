Department officials to meet Galway Oireachtas members over plan for new building for Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials from the Department of Education will meet Galway West Oireachtas members next week to discuss the long running call for a new school building for Scoil Chaitríona in Renmore.

The city school’s campaign was brought before the Seanad this week where Galway Senator Seán Kyne said the 50 year old building is no longer fit for purpose.

The co-educational school is divided into a junior primary and senior primary catering for almost 800 students and 70 staff.

It was built in the 1970s with the single storey structure now experiencing heat retention issues as well as capacity issues.

Senator Kyne told the Seanad progress on a new build has been ‘stubbornly slow’ with concerns around the site possibly being too small.

The Fine Gael Senator said Galway City Council is open to discussing the use of available green space adjacent to the school which could provide a solution.

Education Minister Norma Foley said all options are being explored with the size of the school site creating a concern.

She said the project is a priority and a meeting has been scheduled with department officials and Galway Oireachtas members next week in a bid to progress the issue.