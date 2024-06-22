Galway Bay FM

22 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, appeal to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 infections

Share story:
Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, appeal to the public amid a rise in COVID-19 infections

The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West has released a statement encouraging the public to be aware of an increase of COVID-19 infections in the community.

A new COVID-19 variant (JN.1) is circulating in Ireland and has resulted in an increase in outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals and other healthcare settings putting vulnerable patients at risk of infection.

Dr Áine McNamara, Area Director of Public Health, Department of Public Health HSE West and North West, said that they are reminding everyone of the importance of taking steps to prevent the spread of serious illness from COVID-19, particularly for those most vulnerable in the community.

 

Share story:

Newly elected Mayor Of Galway City to prioritise delivery of Masterplan for the city

Newly elected Mayor of Galway City Councillor Peter Keane has told Galway Bay FM News that one of his priorities will be the delivery of the Masterplan fo...

Councillor Peter Keane elected new Mayor of Galway

Councillor Peter Keane has been elected the new Mayor of Galway, succeeding outgoing Mayor, Councillor Eddie Hoare. Fianna Fail Councillor Keane took the ...

Man arrested after 7kg of cannabis seized in Galway

A man’s been arrested after more than 7 kilos of cannabis was seized in Galway. The haul – seized at an unspecified location by Garda and Reve...

Number of new faces as County Council holds first meeting of new five year term

There were a number of brand new faces at County Hall today for the first meeting of the new County Council. Of the 39 councillors, there were 8 newcomers...