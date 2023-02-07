Department of Housing issues correction to its statement on house price limits for Galway – increase is €10,000, not €20,000

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Housing has this evening issued a correction to its earlier statement on house price limits for Galway – the increase is €10,000, not €20,000

Clarified statement – From 01 March 2023, house price limits for homes in Galway that are eligible for the Local Authority Home Loan will increase by €10,000 from €320,000 to €330,000. Income limits for joint applicants will increase to €85,000 and the income limit for a single applicant in Galway will increase to €70,000.