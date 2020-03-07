Department of Health will not confirm if visitor ban at Galway hospitals linked to Coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Health will not confirm if severe visitor restrictions imposed at all 3 of Galway’s public hospitals are connected to the coronavirus.

Galway University Hospital, Merlin Park Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital have all enacted strict visitor restrictions as part of infection control measures.

The restrictions came into effect for all hospitals in the Saolta Hospital Group last night and will continue into next week.

The public are being asked not to visit any hospitals – except in end of life situations or other exceptional circumstances.

However, the Department of Health has refused to comment on any potential links between the restrictions at Galway’s public hospitals and the coronavirus.

Nationally, six more cases of coronavirus have been identified on the island of Ireland, bringing the total to 22.

Five are in the Republic and one is in the North.

The Republic’s cases are in the east, west and south of the country – and one involves a healthcare worker.

All are linked to travel abroad or were picked up from other confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says he’s satisfied that enough information about each new case is being made public.

