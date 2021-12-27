Department of Health reports an additional 6,735 new cases of Covid-19

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported an additional 6,735 new cases of Covid-19 today.

The five day moving average now stands at 9,899 – down from 10,870 yesterday.

Figures compiled this morning show 461 virus patients are receiving treatment in the nation’s hospitals.

91 of those are in intensive care units across the country.

The number of Covid patients in Galway Hospitals has also risen slightly in the last 24 hours.

Figures for Galway Hospitals released yesterday evening shows 16 receiving treatment in Galway University Hospital, an increase of two on Christmas Day’s Figures, and 6 in Portiuncula, also showing an increase of two.

Of that number, 1 is in ICU in Galway and 2 in Portiuncula, showing no change on the previous day.