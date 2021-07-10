Department of Health reports 581 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 581* confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is a reduction of 50 on yesterday’s figures but today’s figures and yesterday’s confirmation of 631 cases is the highest since the first of April when 751 cases were reported.

Regarding hospitalisations, there are 52 receiving treatment in hospitals, an increase of 2 on yesterday.

Of that number, 16 are in ICU, an increase of 1 on yesterday.

The HSE continue to be affected by the recent cyberattack and the daily case figure “may change due to future data review, validation and update.”

The five-day moving average in Ireland has risen to 545, compared to 442 this day last week.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 137, while the seven-day moving average is 522.

There are no figures published for Galway City and County.