Department of Health reports 17,071 cases of Covid 19

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported a further 17,071 Covid-19 cases.

The five day moving average has increased yet again to 19,489 – up from 17,876 yesterday.

717 people are in hospital with the virus, up 61 in the past 24 hours.

87 are in ICU, up two over the same period.

Most recent Galway figures report 24 in Galway University Hospital and 12 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That is an increase of 2 in Galway and 5 in Ballinasloe.

Of the number reported at 8pm yesterday evening, 5 are in ICU in GUH and 2 in Portiuncula.

That is an increase of 1 in Galway University Hospital with no change in Ballinasloe.