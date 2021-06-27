Department of Health report 340 new cases of Covid-19 nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported an additional 340 cases of Covid 19.

The number reported shows a reduction of 103 on yesterday’s figures.

However, there is an increase on the number of patients in hospital and also an increase on the number in ICU.

As of this afternoon, there are 47 patients with Covid-19 in Hospital, an increase of 4.

Of that number, 15 are in ICU, an increase of 2 on yesterday.

There are no figures available for Galway.

The Department of Health have added that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.