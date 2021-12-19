Department of health declare Omicron strain is now the dominant one in Ireland as 5,124 cases of COVID-19 are reported.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Omicron strain of Covid 19 is now the dominant one in Ireland, according to new figures from the Department of Health.

5,124 new cases have been confirmed today, with 52 percent now estimated to be the Omicron variant.

436 patients are being treated in hospitals – up 26 on yesterday’s figures.

107 are currently being treated in ICU.

The five day moving average now stands at 4,892 – up from 4,645 yesterday.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says it has taken ‘less than two weeks’ for Omicron to become the dominant strain in Ireland, revealing just how ‘transmissible it is’.

He urges anyone that is eligible for a booster to avail of it “at the earliest opportunity”.