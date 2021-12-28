Department of Health confirms 9,006 new cases of Covid-19 today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed 9,006 new cases of Covid 19 today.

It’s also confirmed that the number of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid 19 has increased by 22% since Sunday.

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are 521 patients with the disease in hospital – an increase of 60 on yesterday.

While 92 patients are receiving ICU care…Up 1 since yesterday.

Recent figures published show that there are 16 in Galway University Hospital and 3 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This shows no change regarding patients receiving treatment in Galway and a reduction of 3 in Ballinasloe.

However, there is a slight increase in the number of patients in ICU with 2 in Galway and 2 in Ballinasloe.

That is an increase of 1 in Galway University Hospital and no change in Portiuncula

The figures also show that there has been a 30.5% positivity rate on tests conducted in the last week.