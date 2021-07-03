Department of Health confirm 448 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed that 448 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

This is a reduction of 64 on yesterday’s figure of 512 which was the highest recorded in nearly a month.

There are currently 42 people being treated in hospital for the virus. A reduction of 4 on yesterday while there are 14 patients in intensive care, the same number as yesterday.

No figures are available for Galway at this time.

The HSE continue to be affected by the recent cyber attack and the daily case figure “may change due to future data review, validation and update.”