Department of Foreign Affairs statement on Ukraine travel advice

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Following intensive consultations overnight and this morning with EU partners in Kyiv and Brussels, and with other partners, the Department of Foreign Affairs has upgraded travel advice for Ukraine.

We advise against all travel to Ukraine and ask citizens currently in Ukraine to leave immediately by commercial means.

The updated travel advice is at dfa.ie/travel.

Any Irish citizens requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at +353 1 4082000.

In common with the Embassies of partner states, the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv will remain open, with a small number of essential staff remaining.

That situation will be kept under review.

The Department has been in direct contact with all of those scheduled to travel to Ukraine for surrogacy purposes in recent days.

The Department will continue to provide support to each of these individuals and families with advice relevant to their particular situation.

We remain in ongoing contact at senior level with EU partners, as well as the UK and the US, regarding the wider political and security situation in and around Ukraine.