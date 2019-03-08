Department of Education liaising with Newcastle community group over controversial soakway plan



Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education is liaising with the Newcastle Combined Community Association over plans to build a new water soakway at Galway Educate Together National School in Newcastle.

Earlier this year, the Department was granted planning permission for the project following an unsuccessful appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

However the Newcastle Combined Community Association argues that the soakway would involve a site on its property and not on property owned by the Department of Education.

Tune into Galway Bay fm news for more details…