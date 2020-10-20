Department of Education finalises accommodation brief for new school campus in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education has finalised the accommodation brief for a new school campus in Tuam.

A Department spokesperson has confirmed the preparatory work required to advance the project to the next stage is now in train and the Department is continuing to liaise with the school authorities regarding the next steps being taken.

The new campus would accommodate the Mercy, Presentation and St. Pat’s primary schools.

Meanwhile, the 32 classroom development on a greenfield site would also provide a permanent base for the Educate Together National School in the town.