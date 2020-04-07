Department of Education drafting accommodation brief for new school campus in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education is currently drawing up an accommodation brief for a proposed new school campus in Tuam.

The new campus would accommodate the Mercy, Presentation and St. Pat’s primary schools.

The 32 classroom development on a greenfield site would also provide a permanent base for the Educate Together National School in the town.

The Department of Education says it is currently formulating the accommodation brief for the building project – after which the architectural planning process will get underway.